Sky reports that talks between the club's board and the 40-year-old Atlético Madrid legend are underway and progressing rapidly.
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Could Atletico legend Filipe Luis be heading to the Bundesliga? A top German club is reportedly set to sign the veteran full-back
Luis, who led reigning Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo Rio de Janeiro until early March, is the sporting director's preferred candidate. While Leverkusen's board retains concrete Plan B and Plan C options as insurance, all indications point to a Brazilian solution.
The club's hierarchy will confirm Hjulmand's departure only after the new boss puts pen to paper.
- AFP
Filipe Luis is a legend at Atlético Madrid.
The Danish coach had taken charge at Leverkusen after the sudden sacking of Erik ten Hag, who lasted only two matchdays the previous season. Hjulmand then signed a contract until 2027, yet he struggled to meet expectations and ultimately missed out on a Champions League berth with Bayer.
With Luis, Leverkusen would gain extensive international experience and the glamour of the big stage. As a winger, he was a world-class performer, making 333 competitive appearances for Atlético and earning 44 caps for Brazil. After hanging up his boots at Flamengo on 1 January 2024, he wasted no time in launching a promising coaching career there.
Leverkusen's next head coach: Luis, Glasner or Iraola?
In September 2024, he took charge of Flamengo's first team and enjoyed immediate success. Luis not only guided the club straight to the Brazilian league title, but also capped his sensational debut with victory in the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. His dismissal from the star-studded Rio side in March therefore came as a surprise.
At Bayer Leverkusen, it has long been expected that Hjulmand would not remain in charge for the new season. Rumours have linked Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola with the role, with Glasner understood to be Rolfes' preferred candidate.
However, the Austrian is extremely ambitious—perhaps too ambitious for Leverkusen. "For me, the project is decisive. Can we win the Champions League? That excites me. I'm seeking a challenge," Glasner told RTL/ntv.