Well-connected Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kücük reports that Galatasaray currently has no intention of activating the buy option for Boey, who remains on loan from FCB until the end of the season.
Translated by
Could a player earmarked for sale be returning after all? FC Bayern Munich are likely to receive bad news regarding the loan deal
Turkish champions Galatasaray believe the buy option on Sacha Boey is set too high. According to Ali Naci Kücük, Galatasaray is prepared to pay a maximum of €4–5 million to secure the fullback on a permanent basis, but the purchase option agreed in early February stands at roughly €15 million—well beyond the Istanbul club's budget, especially since it has already paid a €500,000 loan fee for the defender.
If the Istanbul giants ultimately decline to exercise that option, Boey will revert to Bayern's squad this summer, where he remains under contract until 2028. FC Bayern no longer has plans for the 25-year-old, who joined the German record champions from Galatasaray in 2024 for €30 million. If a permanent move to Galatasaray falls through, Bayern will need to seek a new buyer for Boey. Mid-April reports from Bild, contradicting Ali Naci Kücük's claims, suggested that the Turks would indeed exercise the buy option.
- getty
Sidelined at Bayern Munich, Sacha Boey aimed to regain prominence by impressing on loan at Galatasaray.
Boey never secured a regular spot in Bayern Munich's starting line-up and rarely impressed.
A loan return to his former club, where he had once made a name for himself on the international stage, was supposed to reignite his career. While he has started regularly over the past three months, manager Okan Buruk has preferred either Roland Sallai or Wilfried Singo at right-back in the biggest matches.
He started only one of Galatasaray's four Champions League knockout ties: the play-off against Juventus; he was an unused substitute for the other three, including both legs versus Liverpool. In the league, Boey watched from the bench for the full 90 minutes in the early-April clash with Trabzonspor (1-2) and last weekend's derby against Fenerbahce (3-0). He also began the 1-0 victory at Besiktas in early March on the bench, entering only for the final 20 minutes.
Sacha Boey: His numbers since returning to Galatasaray
Missions
15
Starting XI
8 goals
Goals
2
assists
0