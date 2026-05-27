Sky reports that talks between the club's hierarchy and the 40-year-old Atlético Madrid legend have officially begun and are progressing rapidly.
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Could a coaching coup be on the cards at Bayer Leverkusen? A club legend from Atletico Madrid is reportedly set to succeed Kasper Hjulmand in Leverkusen
Luis, who led reigning Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo Rio de Janeiro until early March, is the sporting director's preferred candidate. While Leverkusen's board has concrete Plan B and Plan C options ready if needed, all indications point to a Brazilian solution.
The club's hierarchy will confirm Hjulmand's departure only after the new boss puts pen to paper.
- AFP
Filipe Luis is a legend at Atlético Madrid.
The Danish coach took charge at Leverkusen after the sudden sacking of Erik ten Hag, who lasted only two matchdays the previous season. Hjulmand then signed a contract until 2027, yet he failed to meet expectations consistently and missed out on Champions League qualification with Bayer.
With Luis, Leverkusen would gain extensive international experience and the glamour of the top stage. As a winger, he was a world-class performer, making 333 competitive appearances for Atlético and earning 44 caps for Brazil. After hanging up his boots on 1 January 2024 at Flamengo, he wasted no time and launched a promising coaching career there.
Leverkusen's next head coach: Luis, Glasner or Iraola?
In September 2024, he took charge of Flamengo's first team and enjoyed immediate success. Luis not only guided the club straight to the Brazilian league title, but also capped his sensational debut with victory in the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. His dismissal from the star-studded Rio side in March therefore came as a surprise.
At Bayer Leverkusen, it has long been expected that Hjulmand would not remain in charge for the new season. Reports have linked Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola with the role, with Glasner understood to be Rolfes' preferred candidate.
However, the Austrian is extremely ambitious—perhaps too ambitious for Leverkusen. "For me, the project is decisive. Can we win the Champions League? That excites me. I'm seeking a challenge," Glasner told RTL/ntv.