Corriere dello Sport - Italy, the head coach’s choice fell on Andrea Pirlo after a series of refusals: after Guardiola and Ancelotti, Thiago Motta also said no. The background on Baldini

Back to the Italian-Brazilian manager, who had committed himself to Juventus from 2024 until June 2027 on a deal worth €5 million net per season, his "no" to the offer for the Italy bench comes from a desire to get back into work as soon as possible and take on a new challenge in club football. In the months since his stormy split from Juventus, the former PSG youth-team, Genoa, Spezia and Bologna manager has waited for the right call and turned down several offers from Italy and, above all, from abroad, particularly as a replacement. At 43, Thiago Motta evidently does not yet feel ready to take on a major role in charge of a national team, and the complicated situation in Italian football was not enough to convince him to accept the proposal from Maldini and Leonardo.