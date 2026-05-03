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Alessia Elefante Gianluigi DonnarummaGetty/Instagram
Donny Afroni

‘Long term contract signed’ - Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheekily confirms marriage to childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante

G. Donnarumma
Manchester City
Premier League
Italy
Showbiz

In a world where football transfers dominate the headlines, Gianluigi Donnarumma decided to use the same terminology for his personal life. The Manchester City goalkeeper has revealed that he is officially off the market after marrying his long-term partner Alessia Elefante. The Italy international took to social media to share the news, using a clever footballing metaphor to describe the lifelong commitment.

  • A transfer-style announcement

    After tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart, the Manchester City shot-stopper posted a series of beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. He accompanied the images with the cheeky caption: “Long-term contract signed.”. The post quickly went viral, attracting attention from fans and colleagues alike. Even famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano couldn't resist getting involved. Staying true to the theme, Romano commented with his legendary catchphrase: “Here we go,” signaling that this was one deal that had definitely reached a successful conclusion.



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    From Paris proposal to the big day

    While the wedding took place this week, the groundwork was laid back in late 2024. During his stint in the French capital with PSG, Donnarumma had asked for her hand in marriage in a room decorated with balloons and roses. The proposal was a private moment that signaled their intent to finally formalise a decade of romance.

    The wedding ceremony itself featured a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Donnarumma opted for a tobacco-coloured suit with a casual crew-neck shirt, while Elefante chose a non-traditional white outfit consisting of palazzo trousers and a white top. The setting was reportedly filled with white and pink roses, mirroring the aesthetic of their engagement.

  • A relationship built in Castellammare

    The union marks a significant milestone for a couple who have been together for nearly a decade. Donnarumma and Elefante first met as children in their hometown of Castellammare di Stabia and attended school together. Their romantic relationship officially began in 2016 while Donnarumma was making his name at AC Milan.

    Elefante, an interior designer by trade, has been a constant presence by the goalkeeper's side throughout his career. She followed him from Milan to Paris during his stint with Paris Saint-Germain and eventually to England when he joined Man City. Their bond has remained unbroken through several high-profile moves across Europe's biggest leagues.

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    Focusing on the future with City

    With his personal life now settled, Donnarumma can shift his focus entirely back to his duties between the sticks for Man City and the Italian national team. The goalkeeper has been in fine form for Pep Guardiola's side, providing the reliability and shot-stopping ability that first made him a teenage sensation in Serie A.

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