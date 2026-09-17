Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s huge offer, he is waiting for a European project

When Antonio Conte is out of work, no manager and no dugout ever feel completely safe. The coach from Salento guarantees success and substance. For clubs stuck in poor form or sliding into crisis, the chance to hire someone of his calibre is bound to tempt sporting directors.

So seeing him in the stands for AC Milan v Benfica instantly cranked up the pressure on Ruben Amorim, who comes into it on the back of several poor results and a style of play that, once again, has been far from convincing. In the press conference, that is why Luciano Spalletti was "forced" to speak about him.

So what does Antonio Conte actually want? A detail from behind the scenes during the last winter transfer window offers a clue.