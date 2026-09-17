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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s huge offer, he is waiting for a European project

Juventus
AC Milan
Manchester United
A. Conte
Transfers
Serie A
Juventus vs AC Milan

The manager from Salento was at San Siro for AC Milan-Benfica, but his “ghost” is also hovering over the Juventus dugout.

When Antonio Conte is out of work, no manager and no dugout ever feel completely safe. The coach from Salento guarantees success and substance. For clubs stuck in poor form or sliding into crisis, the chance to hire someone of his calibre is bound to tempt sporting directors.

So seeing him in the stands for AC Milan v Benfica instantly cranked up the pressure on Ruben Amorim, who comes into it on the back of several poor results and a style of play that, once again, has been far from convincing. In the press conference, that is why Luciano Spalletti was "forced" to speak about him.

So what does Antonio Conte actually want? A detail from behind the scenes during the last winter transfer window offers a clue.

  • No to Saudi Arabia

    After leaving Napoli in the summer, with the club quickly turning to Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte received an offer from the Saudi Pro League.

    According to Fabrizio Romano, it was a huge financial offer, beyond any Italian and even European spending logic. It came from Al-Ahli, but Conte chose to turn it down because he had no intention of moving so far away from his world.

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  • Waiting for a top European project

    Rumours linking Conte with Fenerbahce in Turkey also faded quickly because Conte, who has essentially chosen to take a short break from the stress of day-to-day work, wants to return to a club with ambition and a top-level growth and development project in Europe.

  • Spalletti and Amorim are “supporting” Manchester United

    Conte would join only Juventus without a second thought. For everyone else, past prestige alone will not be enough. As things stand, both Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim may even be hoping Manchester United keep backing their current set-up to remove the Conte "threat" from their own futures.

    Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's position in the Premier League is starting to look shaky too and, although the Red Devils' ownership have confirmed they have no intention of sacking him in the short term, Antonio Conte's name has begun to circulate there as well, pushed by the fans.

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