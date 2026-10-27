Antonio Conte to replace Michael Carrick when the next international break begins? Reports in England claim Manchester United's confirmation of their current manager today is only temporary. They say the club will dismiss and replace him during the next break for the final Nations League matches.

Conte looks an unlikely choice, though. The former Juve, Inter and Napoli manager's style and approach to management do not suit what Red Devils fans around the world want today.

That, at least, is the view of the Daily Mirror, which cited comments from Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former manager at Old Trafford. Two years ago, without speaking directly about the manager from Salento, Ferguson outlined the qualities needed to take his old place in the dugout. Those words now cast doubt on Conte's candidacy.