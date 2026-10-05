Antonio Conte has opened up to The Athletic. The former Juventus, Inter and Napoli manager spoke about his past, present and future, touching on several topics, starting with the Azzurri:





ON THE 1994 WORLD CUP - "Did you know I won a silver medal at the World Cup? People remember that Brazil won the final, not that Italy lost it on penalties. An Italy side with Roby Baggio and Franco Baresi. If we had won that match, I would be recognised as a world champion."





ON EURO 2000 - "At Euro 2000 we lost the final against France because of a golden goal. Who remembers that? It is annoying, but it is the truth. People do not remember who came second. At Juventus we won the Champions League on penalties against Ajax, but I lost another three finals.





ON DEFEATS - "That is why, when I speak to my players, I often show a very strong competitive edge and try to pass it on to them. Because I know. I have won a lot, but I have also lost a lot. A great deal. And when you lose... and this is something I want my players to understand very well, because I have lived it first-hand... if you lose a World Cup or Champions League final and then go on holiday, you might think there will be a next time. But there is not always a next time. This is the last one."





ON CHELSEA - "Nobody would have thought mine would be the last title? That is the problem. That is why hard work matters. Winning is not easy, it requires commitment. Some people think success falls from the sky and lands in your lap. But you have to go out there and take it. Sitting and talking about it does not make it happen. We won that Premier League title as underdogs. We had not made big signings. We had brought in David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kanté: the club asked me ten times if I was sure about him. He was not the typical Chelsea player: tall and handsome. He was the kind of guy who, when you saw him, was simply... well, when I saw him for the first time, I also had some doubts about his physicality, but I was convinced he was a top-level player."































