AFP
'Congratulations my love' - Lamine Yamal celebrates with girlfriend Ines Garcia after Spain's 2026 World Cup success
'You did it' message from partner
Spain secured their second World Cup title in dramatic fashion, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense final held at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Following the final whistle, the spotlight turned to Yamal, who has become the face of this victorious Spanish generation.
Garcia, a well-known fashion and lifestyle influencer, posted an emotional message on social media shortly after Spain's victory was confirmed. Sharing a photograph of the couple soaked in the atmosphere of the stadium, she wrote: "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world."
Yamal responds to heartfelt tribute
The young forward, who has handled the immense pressure of his first World Cup campaign with maturity beyond his years, made sure to acknowledge the support of his partner publicly. Responding to the Instagram post during the post-match festivities, Yamal wrote a brief but telling message of his own, stating: "I love you my love." The couple reportedly met through social media and eventually made their relationship public earlier in 2026.
Influencer impact and fan reactions
The Instagram post by Garcia attracted thousands of reactions within minutes of being published, with many supporters congratulating both the couple and Spain following the historic victory. Fans were quick to label the influencer as a vital part of the winger's support system. During the celebrations, fans described Garcia as Yamal's "good luck" charm, while others praised the pair as one of football's most popular young couples, noting how they have navigated the challenges of fame at such a young age.
- Getty Images Sport
Two major titles before the age of 20
Spain won the trophy after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, ending a tense stalemate against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. While Torres may have grabbed the headlines, Yamal’s contribution throughout the tournament was significant in terms of work rate and quality, if not goals and assists. At 19 years and six days old, Yamal added a World Cup winners' medal to the European Championship title he claimed in 2024, further strengthening his reputation as one of football's brightest young talents.
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