Como win 3-1 in Florence with an outstanding Nico Paz and Liberali on the scoresheet

92' - Ramon beats Beto to the ball to keep Como's goal safe

78' - Fagioli tries again, and Butez again turns his effort behind for a corner

76' - Butez denies Fagioli

75' - With the goal gaping,Njie heads against the post

66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth goal, but Pongracic blocks his shot

61' - Caqueret forces a save from De Gea. Liberali tries his luck on the rebound, but the ball goes behind for a corner

56' - Nico Paz leads a brilliant counter-attack before setting upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through an uncertain De Gea's legs and into the net

53' - Fiorentina have another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

48' - Fagioli plays in Njie for the first chance after the restart. He chips the advancing Butez, but the ball goes narrowly wide

45' + 4' first half - Mastantuono's perfect left-footed free-kick reaches the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. A lengthy VAR review rules it out for offside

43' - Mastantuono tries his luck with a right-footed shot across goal that goes just wide of the post

42' - A right-footed shot fromJimenez takes a deflection and goes behind for a corner. Pongracic scores in a goalmouth scramble from the resulting delivery

36' - The visitors double their lead as Valle crosses and Nico Paz heads the ball into the net

32' - Liberali controls the ball and beats De Gea with a left-footed shot to the far post. Como's move began with a questionable challenge by Kempf on Goncalves

30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass. Ramon makes a remarkable defensive intervention on the shot, making Butez's save easier

25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

17' - Goncalveshas a go, but Butez denies him

15' - Da Cunha shoots, and De Gea palms the ball behind for a corner. The corner brings chances for Douvikas and Liberali

11' - Goncalves gets involved again, finding Fagioli, who dribbles into space before shooting. A deflection takes his effort behind for a corner

10' - Goncalves plays a fine through ball to Njie, who cannot get a shot away