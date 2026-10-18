Como win 3-1 in Florence with an outstanding Nico Paz and Liberali on the scoresheet

In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como win 3-1 away to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. Como have 14 points, 10 more than Fiorentina, who sit second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como play between two Champions League fixtures (they lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week). That forces the Spanish manager to make measured changes to his starting line-up, with Liberali and Caqueret among the starters.
Chances come at both ends in an action-packed first half. Just after the half-hour, Como score twice in quick succession. Liberali grabs his first Serie A goal (Fiorentina protest a challenge by Kempf on Goncalves at the start of the move), then Nico Paz heads in the second. Fiorentina push forward and Pongracic scores, then finds the net again, only for his second goal to be ruled out for offside. The second half offers less, and Douvikas's 56th-minute goal, set up by Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, effectively settles the contest.
Fiorentina-Como 1-3
Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)