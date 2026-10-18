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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como win 3-1 in Florence with an outstanding Nico Paz and Liberali on the scoresheet

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

At the Franchi, on matchday seven of Serie A, Fiorentina 1-3 Como

In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como win 3-1 away to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. Como have 14 points, 10 more than Fiorentina, who sit second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como play between two Champions League fixtures (they lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week). That forces the Spanish manager to make measured changes to his starting line-up, with Liberali and Caqueret among the starters.


Chances come at both ends in an action-packed first half. Just after the half-hour, Como score twice in quick succession. Liberali grabs his first Serie A goal (Fiorentina protest a challenge by Kempf on Goncalves at the start of the move), then Nico Paz heads in the second. Fiorentina push forward and Pongracic scores, then finds the net again, only for his second goal to be ruled out for offside. The second half offers less, and Douvikas's 56th-minute goal, set up by Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, effectively settles the contest.


Fiorentina-Como 1-3

Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)




  • Goals and highlights

    92' - Ramon beats Beto to the ball to keep Como's goal safe

    78' - Fagioli tries again, and Butez again turns his effort behind for a corner

    76' - Butez denies Fagioli

    75' - With the goal gaping,Njie heads against the post

    66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth goal, but Pongracic blocks his shot

    61' - Caqueret forces a save from De Gea. Liberali tries his luck on the rebound, but the ball goes behind for a corner

    56' - Nico Paz leads a brilliant counter-attack before setting upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through an uncertain De Gea's legs and into the net

    53' - Fiorentina have another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

    48' - Fagioli plays in Njie for the first chance after the restart. He chips the advancing Butez, but the ball goes narrowly wide

    45' + 4' first half - Mastantuono's perfect left-footed free-kick reaches the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. A lengthy VAR review rules it out for offside

    43' - Mastantuono tries his luck with a right-footed shot across goal that goes just wide of the post

    42' - A right-footed shot fromJimenez takes a deflection and goes behind for a corner. Pongracic scores in a goalmouth scramble from the resulting delivery

    36' - The visitors double their lead as Valle crosses and Nico Paz heads the ball into the net

    32' - Liberali controls the ball and beats De Gea with a left-footed shot to the far post. Como's move began with a questionable challenge by Kempf on Goncalves

    30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass. Ramon makes a remarkable defensive intervention on the shot, making Butez's save easier

    25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

    17' - Goncalveshas a go, but Butez denies him

    15' - Da Cunha shoots, and De Gea palms the ball behind for a corner. The corner brings chances for Douvikas and Liberali

    11' - Goncalves gets involved again, finding Fagioli, who dribbles into space before shooting. A deflection takes his effort behind for a corner

    10' - Goncalves plays a fine through ball to Njie, who cannot get a shot away

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Fiorentina-Como 1-3


    Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)


    Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez (69' Dodò), Dragusin, Pongracic, Viery (63' Valdepenas); Ndour (79' Beto), Fagioli; Mastantuono (69' Brescianini), Goncalves (63' Gnonto), Njie; Pellegrino. Manager: Vanoli


    Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Kempf, Chalobah (13' Ramon), Valle (46' Kaiki); Milla, Da Cunha (83' Ricci); Liberali (83' Kambwala), Paz (61' Perrone), Caqueret; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    Referee: Di Bello

    Booked: Valle (C), Nico Paz (C), Ramon (C), Ndour (F), Mastantuono (F, from the bench)

    Sent off: -

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