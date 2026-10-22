"In fact, the player we initially wanted to sign was Petar Sucic. Yes, the one at Inter. We had already reached an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb for him. I don't remember exactly all the steps from that period, but we had an agreement with the club. The problem was that the fees demanded by the agents were almost equal to the transfer fee, and at that point we said it made no sense to go ahead.
Sucic went to Inter and we had the opportunity to sign Baturina. We were actually looking for a player with attributes more like Sucic's, a number 8. But Baturina was an interesting opportunity. We studied the data, which was all positive, and decided to go ahead".