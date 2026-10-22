"Baturina signed thanks to Football Manager? No, that's not exactly how it happened. In fact, Fabrizio Romano recommended Baturina to me. One day he said: "Are you interested in getting to know this player?" I replied: "Who is he? I don't know him." He explained that an agent was interested in meeting me. I don't normally meet agents, but I asked who it was. When I heard the name Baturina, it sounded familiar.

So I asked our data department to study him. They replied: "We don't even need to look at the numbers, we already know who he is." But I insisted: "Check anyway." He was playing for Dinamo Zagreb and I wanted to find out whether he would be able to adapt quickly to Serie A.