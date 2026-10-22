Como-Manchester United, the finances of two worlds turned upside down: 340 million to build a dream and 2.6 billion to lose their way

United, by contrast, have accumulated names. From Moyes to Carrick, seven managers have come and gone, each with his own style of football and his own shopping list. Each successor left the previous list orphaned.
The result is a museum of a squad with the bill still outstanding: at the end of March 2026, the club still owed 405 million in overdue instalments for past signings. Little by little, they are paying off players nobody wants to see on the pitch any more.
That damp mid-October evening by the lake was a reminder: money is a prerequisite, not a plan. Those with a plan turn it into a team. Those without one turn it into instalments to pay and regrets on the balance sheet.
After the match, Fabregas offered the clearest assessment, admitting he did not know whether Como could compete with everyone. He knows his route and how long the journey is. On the other side are those who have travelled a great distance over 13 years without knowing where they are going. Even they know how much money they have spent.