First came the interview with Sky, then an appearance on stage at the Gentleman Award. Como are still dreaming, not least because of the work of Carlalberto Ludi, the sporting director who has turned Cesc Fabregas's ideas into reality in the transfer market. That partnership has driven the club into the Champions League this year and put them in the frame as a potential rival to Inter in the Serie A title race. Much of that comes down to stars such as Nico Paz, Kean and others, all of whom drew glowing praise from the sporting director.
Como, Ludi: "Nico Paz worthy of Messi's No 10. Kean the top Italian player. Will Como-Roma produce Inter's challengers? You tell me, you think about the Serie A title during the season"
Anti-Inter and the Serie A title?
"On Sunday (Como v Roma, ed.) whoever wins will be Inter's closest challengers? You all say that, and it may interest the readers. To me, it is a great match between two very good teams. One could be the surprise package, like Como, and one are fully-fledged contenders, like Roma, with two outstanding managers. There is an unknown after the break, but I expect intensity, spectacle and entertainment. Us in the Serie A title race? No, we have not thought about it, just as we were not thinking about the Champions League last year. We are thinking about working, objectives are set during the season, day by day. We work and try to understand where we can grow and improve.
Nico Paz to take Messi's No 10?
"Messi's No 10 to Nico Paz? First of all, I hope so for him because he is an extraordinary lad. Let's leave aside the player, everyone can see him, everyone praises him, we praise him, we are fortunate to have had him for three years. But he is an extraordinary lad. If the No 10 is such an important shirt and it has to go on the shoulders of a man of worth, as well as a very strong footballer, I think Nico has what it takes. After that I am too biased and the situation is too significant for me to speak out, but I can testify that Nico Paz is a fine player first and foremost, but above all a great man."
Kean top Italian player
"Cesc has this style of play which, fortunately, he has managed to instil in the players. He has this clear identity, this identity that excites us, moves us, and in which Moise, in our view, fits perfectly. He is a different player from the one we had, he is a decisive player, he is a top Italian player, and so we know, we do not just hope, we know that he will make Como's fortune".
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