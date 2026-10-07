"Messi's No 10 to Nico Paz? First of all, I hope so for him because he is an extraordinary lad. Let's leave aside the player, everyone can see him, everyone praises him, we praise him, we are fortunate to have had him for three years. But he is an extraordinary lad. If the No 10 is such an important shirt and it has to go on the shoulders of a man of worth, as well as a very strong footballer, I think Nico has what it takes. After that I am too biased and the situation is too significant for me to speak out, but I can testify that Nico Paz is a fine player first and foremost, but above all a great man."