Como, Jacobo Ramon is worth 45 million but will leave for 9 million: his Real Madrid destiny, the buy-back clause and the comparison with Nico Paz

According to Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid have decided to exercise the buy-back clause in Ramon's current agreement with Como. At the end of the season, the Spaniard should return to Real for "just" €9 million. That's a modest sum for a player improving game by game and establishing himself in Europe too.

But caution is warranted because his path could follow Nico Paz's exactly. Nico Paz also came through Mourinho's team's youth academy and flourished under Fabregas. His return to the Bernabeu had seemed a formality. But the player's wishes, along with Como's offer of more than €60 million, meant that Messi's heir in the Seleccion stayed in Serie A, at least for another season. Ramon's performances at Como, and the room for growth both he and the team have, mean he could postpone his return to Madrid.

This summer, Real will bring Jacobo Ramon back, then face another decision: keep him, sell him to one of the many clubs that have already made enquiries, particularly in the Premier League, or entrust him to Como again, at least for another season.