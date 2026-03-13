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Gabriele Stragapede

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Como, Fabregas: "If I hear my players talking about the Champions League, I get really pissed off. If we don’t make it, what are we? Losers?"

The Spanish manager’s comments at the press conference.

With two days to go before Sunday’s 6pm clash against Roma, scheduled for the 29th matchday of the Serie A season, Como manager Cesc Fàbregas spoke at a press conference to preview the fixture – a match that will be crucial for both sides’ Champions League ambitions.

A word – Champions – that the Spanish manager does not want to hear mentioned by his players, but below we have compiled all the comments from the former Arsenal and Barcelona man, amongst others.

  • INSIDE OR OUTSIDE?

    A comment on what he expects from the significance of this match: "It depends on what you mean by a 'decisive' match. For me, it’s just another game; we need to put in a brilliant performance, just as we did when we won in Naples or against Juventus. We always have to play well; we’re up against great players and a great manager, and the pace of the game will be high. We have to play our own game, though; then the pitch will do the talking and we’ll assess the situation."

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  • HOW ARE PERRONE AND DIAO DOING?

    He also commented on the fitness of two key players for Fabregas: "Perrone? At the moment, 60% no, 40% yes. But players can improve with treatment and various therapies. Maybe tomorrow he’ll get out of bed and feel fine; today he trained individually and it went well. He took a knock, was in pain, and it swelled up a lot. But we just need to drain the blood. He’s scared; he was out for three months last year after a knock against Verona. He had a haematoma. But it’s nothing serious. Diao? I said it on TV: he stopped 30 minutes before training, he felt a twinge in the area where he’d been injured. Then he trained on his own on Sunday when we got back. He’s done the whole week’s training with us, very well, and tomorrow, if all goes well, he’ll be in the squad. But it’s not serious.”

  • NICO PAZ BETWEEN THE TWO MIDFIELDERS?

    "No. He might be able to do that in the future, once he’s more mature and settled in the game. But he’s an attacking midfielder, a second striker. Partly because, with our system featuring two playmakers, you always have to stay deep. You need confidence on the ball, a way of thinking and analysing situations that Nico doesn’t have. He plays on instinct; when he’s deep, he can lose the ball – he’s not Perrone or Baturina. The role of a midfielder is very specific.”

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  • WHAT KIND OF MATCH ARE YOU EXPECTING?

    "I want to see a Como side that’s full of determination, proactive, with a great attitude and courage. As always, with high-pressing, suffocating pressure, and players who are physically imposing. They know how to play the game very well."

  • A CALL TO THE FANS? SINIGAGLIA LIKE THE BOMBONERA?

    "It should always be like this. Even in Serie B, the atmosphere was fantastic. We’re very happy; we know they’re behind us, but we need to keep fuelling this passion and energy so they’re always with us and we keep getting stronger. When the fans and the team are united, the energy multiplies. In front of our own people. We’re stronger. Did saying we’d win them all help? Yes. We made six or seven signings, new players who had to adapt; we need to understand where we can improve. But last year at the start of the season, knowing it was our first year in Serie A, we wanted to win but we asked ourselves, ‘Are we capable of doing it?’. Not always. Then we brought in Caqueret and Vojvoda, and we raised the standard significantly, through consistency, training and a clearer vision. Before, we’d go to bed and it was a Serie B side. In terms of quality, we weren’t quite ready. I think we’ve found the strength within us to go out and win naturally. It’s a very important step.”

  • SHALL WE START LOOKING AT THE CALENDAR?

    Fabregas says he doesn’t pay attention to the fixture list, but that the match that matters is always the one coming up next: “Are we playing Pisa next? I didn’t know that. The Roma game is the most important one; everything else comes after that. Sorry, I’m a bit of a blockhead. We just take it one game at a time and try to win them all.”

  • FIRST TIME IN FOURTH PLACE IN THE TABLE

    A thought also on the emotional state of the team, which takes to the pitch in fourth place in the table for the first time this season: “There’s always a first time for everything. Do I think about it? No, I swear. This has been my life. Being in this situation as a player. Is it different as a manager? No, what counts is the mindset, consistency, and the message. When you believe and stay positive, and work hard, things can happen. But let’s take it step by step. We’re only at the start; nothing changes. Whether we get promoted or not, we’ll keep building. Always improving – and that doesn’t mean winning. It’s happened a few times, but I wasn’t entirely satisfied. I saw significant progress in Palermo; I was convinced we’d make it to Serie A. That the team would get promoted. I could feel it – because of the hard work put in, the players were convinced. And now I see a team that’s growing, winning matches it couldn’t win before. That comes from experience, hammering away at it constantly. What the manager lacks is time. You need to keep an open mind, a bit more time to consolidate the idea. You’re judged on the next match. Football is very cruel to a manager, and you always have to analyse things in the right way.”

  • IF HE HEARS HIS PLAYERS TALKING ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, DOES IT PISS HIM OFF?

    Fabregas concluded the press conference by saying: "Yes. Not because people are talking about this or that, but because now is not the time. If it doesn’t happen, what are we? Are we failures?"

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