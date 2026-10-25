Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid wasn't decided by fine margins alone. It exposed a tactical battle in which Jose Mourinho exploited the weaknesses in Hansi Flick's system, turning the Catalan side's forward surges into the perfect chance to strike them in the spaces they left behind.
The Portuguese coach never looked to hunker down in defence for the full 90 minutes, nor did he let his opponents dictate the tempo. He played with real flexibility, switching his pressing approach to match the rhythm of the game. Barcelona, meanwhile, paid for individual errors and sloppy handling of attacking transitions. The night laid bare the difference between tactical boldness and charging forward without a plan.