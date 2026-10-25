Real Madrid's most distinctive quality was their ability to shift between a compact mid-block and deeper defensive zones, then spring into a high press at exactly the right moments.

The aim went beyond simply protecting the penalty area. They wanted to control space and force Barcelona into difficult decisions under pressure.

Flick stuck to his usual approach: a high press and a high defensive line. But Real Madrid knew how to bypass the first wave of pressure, and once they slipped past the Barcelona players pushing up to win the ball back, space opened up behind the defensive line. Escaping the press became a direct attack on the Catalans' goal.

This was precisely where tactical flexibility proved its worth. Real Madrid didn't need to attack endlessly. Instead, they waited for the moments to reach dangerous areas with the fewest passes possible, exploiting the gaps left by Barcelona's advancing players.

Real Madrid also pressed with real organisation when they chose to, particularly from the attacking third. It was a wonderful facet of their game, and one Los Blancos had improved after copping criticism for most of the season.

Rank this among Mourinho's greatest matches in recent years. It reminds us of his tactical skill in managing such epics, far removed from an exaggerated defensive retreat that hands possession and control to the opponent.