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Clásico analysis: the "old" Mourinho hunts down Barcelona on a night of balance and fatal errors

Originals
Analysis
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
H. Flick
Spain
Portugal
Germany

Real Madrid settle the Clasico

Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid wasn't decided by fine margins alone. It exposed a tactical battle in which Jose Mourinho exploited the weaknesses in Hansi Flick's system, turning the Catalan side's forward surges into the perfect chance to strike them in the spaces they left behind.

The Portuguese coach never looked to hunker down in defence for the full 90 minutes, nor did he let his opponents dictate the tempo. He played with real flexibility, switching his pressing approach to match the rhythm of the game. Barcelona, meanwhile, paid for individual errors and sloppy handling of attacking transitions. The night laid bare the difference between tactical boldness and charging forward without a plan.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Mourinho "the old one": a tactical trap to ensnare Barcelona

    Real Madrid's most distinctive quality was their ability to shift between a compact mid-block and deeper defensive zones, then spring into a high press at exactly the right moments.

    The aim went beyond simply protecting the penalty area. They wanted to control space and force Barcelona into difficult decisions under pressure.

    Flick stuck to his usual approach: a high press and a high defensive line. But Real Madrid knew how to bypass the first wave of pressure, and once they slipped past the Barcelona players pushing up to win the ball back, space opened up behind the defensive line. Escaping the press became a direct attack on the Catalans' goal.

    This was precisely where tactical flexibility proved its worth. Real Madrid didn't need to attack endlessly. Instead, they waited for the moments to reach dangerous areas with the fewest passes possible, exploiting the gaps left by Barcelona's advancing players.

    Real Madrid also pressed with real organisation when they chose to, particularly from the attacking third. It was a wonderful facet of their game, and one Los Blancos had improved after copping criticism for most of the season.

    Rank this among Mourinho's greatest matches in recent years. It reminds us of his tactical skill in managing such epics, far removed from an exaggerated defensive retreat that hands possession and control to the opponent.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Balance: the keys to Madrid's superiority

    Bernardo Silva's presence in the heart of midfield handed Real Madrid a vital outlet for playing out under pressure. His composure on the ball and his reading of the opponent's movements made the difference. He did more than just keep possession: he dragged Barcelona's midfielders into specific zones and prised open spaces to exploit out wide or between the lines.

    Tchouaméni played his part too, bringing balance to the side. He secured the depth and helped circulate the ball, so Real Madrid never had to rush it forward.

    Rather than trade blows with Barcelona's press, the team built patiently and waited for the right space to advance.

    Fede Valverde, meanwhile, offered something different at right-back. He gave Real Madrid physical strength and pace on the counter, along with the nous to handle the wide areas a Clásico demands.

    His qualities let him keep pace with rapid transitions. He also gave his side extra flexibility when shifting from defence into attack.

    Jude Bellingham was central to retaining the ball under pressure from the Barça players, and he threatened too, attacking the spaces that opened up behind the defence. He found himself in more than one dangerous position. He simply didn't make them count.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Lamine Yamal under siege: Barcelona lose their most dangerous weapon

    Shutting down Lamine Yamal was always going to be central to breaking Barcelona's attacking rhythm. The young winger is one of their main sources of creativity and chance creation, particularly when he finds enough space for a one-on-one or a run in behind. Real Madrid choked off those spaces and denied him the freedom to roam, with Cucurella sticking tight and Diomande dropping back to help out defensively.

    Collective cover behind him, plus the work of the full-back and the opposite winger, cut the danger of his movement still further.

    Pressing the man on the ball and shutting the passing lanes also stopped Barcelona feeding him in the right areas, dragging him away from the zones where he hurts teams most.

    At the other end, leaning on Raphinha, with Lamine Yamal on the right and Gordon on the left, was never enough on its own to guarantee a cutting edge. The issue was not the names. It was whether the system could deliver the ball to the forwards in the right spaces, especially once the opponent neutralised a key playmaker and forced a change in how the attacks were built.

    Pedri and the Barcelona midfield could barely get through Madrid's organised lines. That was a surprise, because most of the players fell well short of their usual standards.

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  • Flick's high defensive line: a weapon that backfired on Barcelona

    Barcelona's high defensive line lets them press in the opponent's areas and squeeze the distance between the lines, but it becomes a weakness the moment they fail to win the ball back quickly or the opposition slips it in behind the defenders. Real Madrid set out to exploit exactly that, picking their moment rather than lumping aimless long balls forward.

    Patience in the build-up was central to the plan. With players able to keep the ball under pressure, the likes of Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni gave Real Madrid the platform to wait for the right instant to feed the spaces in behind.

    Break the first line of pressure and the gap between the defenders and the goalkeeper opens up. Mbappé and Bellingham punished it again and again.

    What made the approach so dangerous went beyond the goal threat. It forced Barcelona to drop deeper at times and hesitate before pressing with the same ferocity.

    So the very weapon that hands Flick's side their edge in possession and control turned into a defensive gamble, one demanding precise cover and flawless coordination across the back line.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Cubarsí pays the price: individual errors decided the Clásico

    Real Madrid's tactical superiority helped make the difference, but individual errors inside Barcelona's defence proved decisive in the way the match unfolded.

    Pau Cubarsí sat at the centre of it all. His lapses in possession handed Mbappé and Madrid's attack the openings they needed to find the net.

    The first goal came from a misplaced pass. Cubarsí gifted Mbappé the chance, the ball struck the forward and settled into the net.

    Cubarsí was the closest to intercepting a pass from the right side of the penalty area for the second, but he misjudged it. Substitute Camavinga pounced, then teed up Mbappé to double the lead.

    That cost Barça the game. It also laid bare the poor mental state of most of their players after a stunning start to the current La Liga season.

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