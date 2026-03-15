A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it distanced Allegri’s side from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by a point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side. The talking point after the match was Leao’s attitude when he was substituted in the 67th minute: Allegri called him back to the bench to bring on Fullkrug, and the Portuguese player had a few words to say to the manager.
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Ciccio Graziani on Leao after Lazio v Milan: "He plays as he pleases; he makes a mockery of our tactics"
"IT'S ALWAYS THE SAME OLD STORY"
Analysing the match in the Rai studios on *La Domenica Sportiva*, Ciccio Graziani had this to say about Leao’s performance: “It’s always the same old story… He’s toying with our minds: we keep thinking he has the potential to be a truly great player, but he needs to be more consistent in his performances, help his teammates and make himself available to receive the ball. I used to sometimes get annoyed with a teammate who wouldn’t pass me the ball because I was being marked, but he, on the other hand, if he isn’t given the ball, gives the impression that he isn’t asking for it; he plays when he wants to, he comes alive when he wants to. Sometimes we wonder whether he’s actually on the pitch or not; someone jokingly says he’s gone out for a coffee.”