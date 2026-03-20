Christoph Freund has suddenly announced a new timeframe! The decision on whether Manuel Neuer will stay at FC Bayern is likely to take longer than expected

"We’ll see what April and early May bring, how he feels once he’s back in goal, including in English fixtures." Then Neuer will "approach us" and "we’ll have discussions together and see which direction things should go in." What matters is "what his gut feeling tells him".

Earlier this year, during a visit to a supporters’ club, Neuer had emphasised that he was “positive” about extending his contract and would make a “final decision” in late March or early April. At present, it seems entirely unclear whether Neuer will continue his career, a situation that is likely linked to his ongoing health issues.