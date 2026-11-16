Chivu wins the Panchina d'Oro: "Comparison with Mourinho is too much. Serie A title? I fear no one. Inter don't have to win, but if they lose it's a tragedy"

After receiving the 2025/26 Panchina d'Oro, Inter manager Cristian Chivu discussed the award but rejected comparisons with Mourinho, the last foreign manager to receive it: "I think about the opportunity, the club who put their trust in me and the lads, and the good things I've done over all these years. I'm trying to maintain a high level and an important standard for our club and for Italian football in Europe... Being compared with Mourinho is too much for me; it embarrasses me. He's a great manager and I've only just started. I hope to win a piece of what he has won. I'd be a happy man and a happier manager than I am now."

Looking ahead, can anyone rival Inter when they play like Inter?

"I don't like labels like that. It's too easy to talk about Inter as overwhelming favourites who have to win. No, Inter have to do what they've always done in recent years, with the results and consistency they've shown in Italy and Europe. But we have to prove ourselves: it's a long way from words to deeds, and the line is fine. We can all see the difference: lose one match and it's a tragedy, then win two and there's euphoria. We need to find balance; as a club, we found it some time ago."

Who do you fear most in the Serie A title race?

"I don't fear anyone; it's not part of my mentality. We have to focus on ourselves and be competitive match by match, knowing that no one gives you anything. We must always try to be the best version of ourselves."

What do you expect when play resumes?

"I expect us to pick up where we left off: good tempo, balance, aggression and quality. I expect a team that will try to bring it home or to complete a run of many matches from this weekend to 22 December."