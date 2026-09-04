Self-awareness, or perhaps a slightly raw nerve? The phrase "head-to-head clash" still sticks in the throat for Cristian Chivu and his Inter, despite the Serie A title and Coppa Italia double. Tomorrow at San Siro, Max Allegri's Napoli stand in the Romanian's way. In their Diavolo guise, they won both derbies last year, leaving Inter with scraps and never allowing them to lay a glove on them.
Translated by
Chivu, swipe at Juventus and AC Milan: “Head-to-head clashes? They finished a long way behind”. Last year, 3 points from 12
Three points out of 12
Against their city rivals and Juventus, in the traditional clashes against their city rivals and Juventus, Inter came badly unstuck last year, to put it mildly: two defeats against AC Milan, a bitter 4-3 loss on matchday three against Tudor himself, who was then sacked, and the controversial victory at San Siro, shaped by Kalulu's red card and Bastoni escaping a sending-off. Three points from the 12 available, a return that probably still disturbs Chivu's sleep, despite the club winning two trophies.
Achilles heel
In his first season as Inter manager, there is no doubt that his Achilles heel as the former Parma coach was matches against teams of a similar level, at least on paper: not Como and Roma, with Fabregas and Gasperini beaten four times out of four, but Napoli once and, in three meetings, their historic rivals, along with defeats in the Champions League against the so-called big teams.
“So far behind”
So Chivu turns to irony, with more than a hint of bitterness, when the question comes: "I hadn’t missed those two words… And then what does ‘head-to-head clash’ even mean? Facing the traditionally big teams in general, or only the teams who finish in the top four? So where do we put AC Milan and Juventus, given that last year they finished so far behind. Aren’t those head-to-head clashes any more? Are Napoli and Como head-to-head clashes instead? In reality, for me they are all head-to-head clashes, even against the teams at the bottom…"
The year of judgement
This season, armed with a year of experience, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia in the trophy cabinet, and after a transfer window that brought in major signings such as Stones, Spence and Jones, three England internationals, and gives Inter practically two extremely strong squads that are almost at the same level, like PSG and Bayern Munich, the spotlight will fall squarely on the standout matches, starting with Napoli and continuing against Real Madrid and Roma, and on the elite Champions League clashes: Inter will have to manage the two competitions well, with the minimum objective of the Champions League quarter-finals, after going out in the round of 32 against Norway's Bodo, as well as retaining the Serie A title, which also means getting past Juventus and AC Milan,
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