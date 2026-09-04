This season, armed with a year of experience, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia in the trophy cabinet, and after a transfer window that brought in major signings such as Stones, Spence and Jones, three England internationals, Inter now have practically two very strong squads that are almost on the same level, like PSG and Bayern Munich. The spotlight will fall squarely on the marquee matches, starting with Napoli and continuing against Real Madrid and Roma, and on the elite Champions League ties. Inter will have to manage the two competitions well, with the minimum objective of the Champions League quarter-finals, after their exit in the round of 32 against the Norwegians of Bodo, as well as retaining the Serie A title, which also means coming through Juventus and AC Milan,