We were lucky enough to work with Pio for a long time. He was already with us from the Under-14s, and we then brought him into the Primavera while he was still two years under age. He didn't play much because we preferred other players, but he was still with us. He made the most of what were my gifts, or also what were his own merits, by playing a few matches in the Youth League. I don't remember whether he had done anything in the league, but the year after that he was already a regular in the first team, despite still being under age.





Then he had the courage, because nobody talks about it, to leave the Primavera and go into another environment, which was Serie B, in another city, where he had to prove himself and start again from scratch against real professionals. And in that first year of his in the Primavera, if I'm not mistaken, he scored 17 or 18 goals. The outlook was that the year after, since he was playing under age, he would maybe have scored 30. And he chose to leave. He could have chosen the easier path. He could have done another year in the Primavera and built up his self-confidence by scoring maybe 30 or 40 goals, I don't know.





In the second year he exploded, because he scored 17 goals, if I'm not mistaken, in Serie B. Then I found him again in the first team more ready, more mature, with the same hunger and the same desire to improve. That's why this is important too."