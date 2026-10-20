Inter can no longer afford to slip up. They must win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 by the end of the league phase. Shakhtar Donetsk arrive at San Siro having made a much better start to the competition than Inter, and they want to keep that form going.
Speaking first to Sky Sport and then at a press conference, Inter manager Cristian Chivu explained how he had prepared for the match, what he plans to change and how he intends to improve the European performances of a team thriving in Italy.