"We know we have to play seven matches and get the most out of them to qualify. Bruges are a team with an identity, who take the initiative: they have a certain level of quality. It will not be easy; no game in the Champions League is.

In the matches we play, we need energy, determination and the right attitude: we make our choices on that basis. Against Parma, we made a different choice from the one some people might have expected. We have a strong squad whose players put their individual qualities at the team's disposal."