Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Chelsea Women's hero Guro Reiten confirms transfer to NWSL side Gotham FC in emotional video

Chelsea Women's hero Guro Reiten has completed a transfer to NWSL side Gotham FC, bringing her legendary seven-year stay in west London to a close. The 31-year-old Norwegian joins Gotham on an initial loan that will be made permanent after her contract at Chelsea expires this summer. She has a pre-contract agreement in place with Gotham that will keep her at the club until 2029.

  • An emotional farewell to the Blues

    In a tearful farewell message published in a video on Chelsea's official website, Reiten said: "Everything has an end and this is my end here at Chelsea. To the players, past and current, thank you for the memories, the ups, the downs... it’s been an honour sharing the pitch with you and the friendships that I have built here I will take with me forever."

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Moving tribute to the Blues faithful

    Addressing the supporters directly, Reiten added: "To the Chelsea fans, I hope you guys know that you are what make this club special; the support and love that you have shown me throughout the years, I can’t thank you guys enough for it and you will always have a special place in my heart. It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to wear the badge and to represent you, so thank you and goodbye."

  • Gotham leadership hails 'exceptional' signing

    While her exit from Chelsea is emotional, Reiten's future at Gotham FC looks bright. "I’m really excited to join Gotham FC and grateful for the opportunity," Reiten noted in a statement on the club’s official website. "Gotham has built something special over the past few years, and there's clear ambition here. I’m looking forward to working hard, learning and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

    General manager Yael Averbuch West hailed the move, stating: "Guro is a player of exceptional quality... her experience will bring valuable leadership to our squad."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea FC v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Undisputed numbers of a Chelsea legend

    Reiten departs Chelsea as a club legend with 13 trophies, including six WSL titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups. Having recorded 59 goals and 44 assists in 207 appearances for the Blues, her legacy as a transformative figure remains undisputed as she prepares for her new challenge in the NWSL.

NWSL
Boston Legacy FC crest
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
Gotham FC crest
Gotham FC
GOT
WSL Cup
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN
0