Chelsea could be heading for another change in the boardroom. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, two of the leading figures in the American ownership group at the London club, are reportedly weighing up selling their stakes to Clearlake Capital, the majority shareholder of the Blues. L'Equipe reports that is now under consideration.





As chairman, Boehly holds around 13% of the shares, while Walter, a board member, owns the same percentage as Swiss financier Hansjörg Wyss. Clearlake Capital, for their part, control 62% of Chelsea.





Tensions between Boehly and Clearlake have reportedly grown over time. The American businessman has, in fact, been singled out as one of those mainly responsible for the team's disappointing performances, despite the heavy investment made in the transfer market in recent years.