AFP
Chelsea star Moises Caicedo handed eight-point penalty for driving £160k supercar without valid licence
Legal trouble for Caicedo
According to the Daily Mail, Caicedo appeared at Crawley magistrates' court this week, where he was fined £1,444 and given an eight-point penalty. Caicedo was pulled over in his £160,000 Audi RSQ8 near the Cobham training facility back in April 2025. He was convicted of driving without a valid licence and having no insurance. The penalty puts Caicedo dangerously close to a six-month driving ban, which is automatically triggered if a driver accumulates 12 points within a three-year period.
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Club response and supercar details
Caicedo has now been ordered to obtain the correct documentation for his vehicle, which is capable of reaching 155mph and accelerating to 60mph in just 3.8 seconds.
Following the initial incident last year when the car was seized, Chelsea dismissed the issue as a "personal matter." This off-pitch distraction comes as Caicedo, who joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2023 for a then-record £115m, continues to face difficulties on the pitch due to a persistent calf injury.
Ongoing fitness and injury struggles
Caicedo has endured a frustrating campaign so far, managing just 14 minutes of playing time under Xabi Alonso. To help him fully recover from the nagging calf problem, Caicedo was excluded from the recent Ecuador squad for their international fixtures against South Korea, Japan, and Panama. Despite his limited involvement, Chelsea have clearly missed his presence in the centre of the pitch, as Caicedo remains one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit and firing for the club.
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What's next for Caicedo?
Moving forward, Caicedo will need to ensure his driving documents are fully updated to avoid further legal trouble. On the pitch, Alonso recently offered hope regarding his fitness, noting: "We need to not worry." The manager suggested Caicedo is nearing a return to action and could feature when Chelsea face Bournemouth.
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