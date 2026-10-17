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Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Pedro Neto provides the clinical edge as Xabi Alonso’s side triumph at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Player ratings
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League
P. Neto

Pedro Neto scored twice to secure a vital 2-0 victory for Chelsea against Everton. Xabi Alonso's tactical discipline paved the way for a dominant second-half display on Merseyside.

Chelsea secured a professional 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Neto proving to be the difference-maker. The first half was a cagey affair, defined more by tactical positioning and physical duels than clear-cut chances, as both sides went into the interval level at 0-0. Alonso’s side remained patient, trusting their 53% possession to eventually wear down a disciplined Everton low block that initially limited Chelsea to speculative efforts.

The breakthrough arrived immediately after the restart when Neto found the net in the 46th minute, shifting the momentum entirely in the visitors' favour. While Everton attempted to claw their way back, Chelsea’s defensive structural integrity held firm, limiting the hosts to just 0.55 Expected Goals (xG). Neto eventually put the game beyond doubt in the 90th minute, capping off a clinical performance that moves the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League table.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    E. Martinez - 7/10:

    The Argentine goalkeeper was a composed figure throughout, though he was rarely tested to his limit. He recorded a clean sheet and played 75 minutes before being replaced, managing his area well against Everton's 17 total crosses. His distribution helped Chelsea bypass the initial press.

    L. Colwill - 7/10:

    Colwill looked comfortable in the defensive line, contributing to a unit that allowed only five shots on target. His recovery pace was vital in dealing with Everton's counter-attacks, and he was efficient in possession as Chelsea looked to build from the back.

    J. Acheampong - 6/10:

    The youngster showed flashes of his potential but struggled at times with the physicality of the Premier League. He picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute for a mistimed challenge.

    J. Hato - 7/10:

    Hato put in a disciplined shift, largely nullifying the threat from the Everton flanks. He remained tactically astute until his substitution in stoppage time, helping the team maintain their shape while under late pressure.

    M. Lacroix - 8/10:

    A towering presence in the heart of the defence, Lacroix was fundamental to the clean sheet. He was dominant in the air and led the team's defensive efforts, ensuring the backline remained compact even when Everton pushed for an equaliser late on.

  • Everton v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    J. Henderson - 7/10:

    The veteran provided the necessary leadership and positional discipline required for a difficult away day. Henderson acted as the primary screen for the defence, recycling possession effectively and ensuring the transitions were handled with minimal fuss.

    M. Caicedo - 7/10:

    Wearing the captain's armband, Caicedo was the engine room for the Blues. He covered significant ground and disrupted Everton’s rhythm in the middle third, though he was substituted late in the 92nd minute to freshen up the midfield for the closing seconds.

    M. Rogers - 6/10:

    Rogers worked hard in the transition phases but found it difficult to break through Everton's stubborn lines. He received a yellow card in the 34th minute for a tactical foul and was perhaps lucky not to be more heavily involved in the referee's notebook before the break.



  • Everton v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    C. Palmer - 6/10:

    It was a quieter afternoon than usual for Chelsea's primary playmaker. Palmer struggled to find his usual pockets of space between the lines and was booked in the 65th minute.

    P. Neto - 9/10:

    The undisputed man of the match. Neto showed immense clinical instincts, scoring just seconds into the second half to break the deadlock and then sealing the points in the 90th minute. Aside from his two goals, he was booked in the 27th minute and eventually came off deep into injury time after an exhaustive performance.

    J. Pedro - 7/10:

    While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Pedro's movement was essential in dragging Everton's centre-backs out of position. He led the line well, providing a focal point for the attack and working tirelessly until his substitution in the 92nd minute.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    M. Penders - 6/10:

    Came on for Martinez in the 75th minute and maintained the clean sheet, looking solid during the final Everton onslaught.

    R. Lavia - N/A:

    Introduced in the 92nd minute to shore up the midfield.

    D. Welbeck - N/A:

    Late tactical substitution in the 92nd minute.

    M. Palestra - N/A:

    Late tactical substitution in the 92nd minute.

    G. Quenda - N/A:

    Came on in the 102nd minute to see out the final seconds.

    X. Alonso - 8/10:

    The manager's half-time talk clearly worked wonders as Chelsea struck immediately after the break. His decision to stick with Neto despite an early yellow card paid off handsomely, and his defensive organisation limited Everton to low-quality chances throughout the 90 minutes.

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