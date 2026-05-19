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Chelsea announce Joao Pedro as Player of the Season just hours after Brazil World Cup squad snub
Joao Pedro wins award after Brazil snub
Chelsea have confirmed that Joao Pedro has been voted the club’s Player of the Season after securing more than 60 per cent of the votes in an online poll. The Brazilian forward finished comfortably ahead of midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who placed second and third respectively.
The announcement came only hours after a major international setback for the 24-year-old. Carlo Ancelotti left Joao Pedro out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup, a decision that surprised many observers. Instead, the Brazil boss opted to include veteran forward Neymar despite the Santos star's recent injury struggles.
Debut season numbers underline his impact
While international recognition has eluded him, Joao Pedro’s impact at Stamford Bridge has been significant since his £60 million move from Brighton last summer. He has become only the sixth player in Chelsea history to record 20 Premier League goal involvements in a debut campaign, joining names such as Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cole Palmer. With two league matches remaining, the forward has produced 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League. Across all competitions, he has contributed 29 goals and assists.
Ancelotti explains decision as Joao Pedro responds
Speaking after unveiling the squad, Ancelotti acknowledged that some players would inevitably be disappointed by the final selection.
"Some of the players who were with us this year won't be happy with this list. I'm sorry, and I want to thank everyone who was with us," Ancelotti told reporters.
Joao Pedro later responded with a measured statement following the omission. He wrote on Instagram: "I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be. Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home."
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What comes next?
Chelsea supporters will get the chance to celebrate Joao Pedro’s achievement at Stamford Bridge on May 19. The club confirmed the award will be presented ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Following the Spurs clash, the Blues will prepare to face Sunderland in their final league match, as Joao Pedro and co. are still fighting to qualify for, at the very least, next season's Europa League.