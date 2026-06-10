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Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro make shock cameos in Madonna short film toilet scene
Pop legend releases new cinematic project
According to ESPN, Palmer and Pedro feature during a specific scene set inside a public washroom, where Madonna catches the attention of the players while they are using a urinal. The short film, named Confessions II, is a 14-minute project that the 67-year-old music icon released to showcase several tracks from her highly anticipated upcoming album.
This new release serves as a direct sequel to her 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor. The Chelsea pair find themselves in esteemed acting company, as the piece also includes high-profile appearances from British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, supermodel Kate Moss and American singer Sabrina Carpenter, who all feature throughout the extended video.
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Tuchel and Ancelotti deliver World Cup snubs
While 10 of their Chelsea team-mates are headed to the World Cup which begins on Thursday, both attackers missed out on the prestigious tournament. England manager Thomas Tuchel decided not to include Palmer in his squad, while Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti similarly opted against selecting Pedro.
The Brazilian forward enjoyed a productive individual campaign after his transfer from Brighton, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists across 50 appearances in all competitions. However, missing out on the major international competition has provided the attacking pair with unexpected free time to explore avenues outside of football, surprisingly leading to their bizarre involvement in the entertainment industry alongside the Queen of Pop.
Blues endure frustrating domestic campaign
Palmer endured a turbulent season that began with Club World Cup glory but ended in bitter disappointment, as the Blues finished 10th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European football. He struggled with numerous injuries, restricting him to 11 goals in 34 matches.
Meanwhile, Madonna is no stranger to London clubs. In February, she was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, who play in the Spurs academy. She also watched Chelsea secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in October 2025, where Estevao scored a brilliant late winner to earn all three points for the West London side in dramatic fashion.
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What comes next for the Chelsea stars?
Looking ahead, Chelsea have a crucial pre-season schedule looming as they attempt to bounce back from their dismal domestic campaign. Palmer and Pedro must quickly shift their focus from Hollywood back to the training pitch. While their unexpected cinematic debuts provide lighthearted entertainment, the duo face massive pressure to impress their manager and improve upon a highly frustrating year.