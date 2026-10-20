Champions League, Roma-Slovan Bratislava live

Champions League, matchday 3

Roma-Slovan Bratislava 0-0

Goalscorers:









Roma want to make amends for the cruel setback against former boss Mourinho's Real Madrid six days ago and claim their first win in the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma return for matchday three tonight, with kick-off at 21:00 at the Stadio Olimpico against Yaya Touré's Slovan Bratislava, who sit bottom with zero points and just one goal scored so far. Third in the league table, Roma must take all three points against more than manageable opponents. Difficult trips to Manchester to face United and Paris to face European champions PSG await in the next two matchdays.







