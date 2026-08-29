The fixture calendar awaiting Roma in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League has now been officially confirmed. Roma now know their path: they will face top-level opponents such as Real Madrid, the current champions PSG and Manchester United. The league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League begins on 8 September and UEFA have announced the full schedule. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side open on 10 September away to Fenerbahce.
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Champions League, Roma’s fixture list: Gasperini starts in Turkey and finishes at home against Lille
Roma’s fixture list
Matchday 1
Fenerbahce vs Roma, Thursday 10 September, 18:45
Matchday 2
Roma vs Real Madrid, Wednesday 14 October, 21:00
Matchday 3
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, Tuesday 20 October, 21:00
Matchday 4
Manchester United vs Roma, Tuesday 3 November
Matchday 5
PSG vs Roma, Wednesday 25 November, 21:00
Matchday 6
Roma vs Sporting Club, Tuesday 8 December
Matchday 7
AEK Athens vs Roma, Tuesday 19 January, 21:00
Matchday 8
Roma vs Lille, Wednesday 27 January, 21:00
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