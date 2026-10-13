The Champions League is back. Today and tomorrow bring the second matchday of the 2026/2027 League Phase, with Inter and Napoli suffering another defeat this evening afterlosing their opening matches. Inter lost 2-1 at the Bernabeu to Real Madrid before going down at San Siro to Belgian side Club Brugge, who had lost their first match 2-3 to Aston Villa. Napoli opened with a 0-1 home defeat to Arsenal before losing 3-1 away to Villarreal, who lost 3-2 in Dortmund in their first match.







