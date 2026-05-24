Champions and relegation candidates in a single season! A curious twist involving Marc-Andre ter Stegen – the future of this 'hot potato' at FC Barcelona remains uncertain

Ter Stegen remains on loan at Girona from FC Barcelona until the end of June. While the Blaugrana wrapped up the league title weeks ago in the Clásico against Real Madrid, Girona's relegation to Spain's second division was confirmed after Saturday's 1–1 draw with Elche.

However, the international does not bear significant responsibility for Girona's relegation: since his winter transfer, he has made only two appearances in the second half of the season—in the 1-1 draw against Getafe and the 0-1 defeat at Real Oviedo at the end of January. Due to a thigh injury, he missed the rest of the campaign and will also not join the DFB squad for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.