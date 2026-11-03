Antonio Cassano, the former Italy striker, spoke on the Viva el Futbol podcast about Juventus and Napoli after Juventus won their meeting 2-0 last Sunday.
Cassano: “Apart from Alajbegovic and a few others, Juventus are a poor team. Napoli, how can you play like that?”
Juventus
On Juventus: "Aside from Alajbegovic, who will develop and become a strong player, and a few others, Juve are a poor team," says Cassano, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. "Napoli, on the other hand, have some very strong players and could compete with Inter. Juve and Napoli played a dreadful match, and the second half was a disgrace. Spalletti was at least shouting in the second half. I have not spoken well of him in the past, but if they give him four or five decent players, he gets his teams playing wonderfully well. Juve deserved the win."
Napoli
On Napoli: "Napoli, lads … after 10 games, they are 14 points behind the leaders and nine behind fourth place. They are already out of the Serie A title race. Does anyone have anything to say? De Laurentiis has gone quiet, and no one can make sense of what Manna is doing. How can a team like this play this way?"
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