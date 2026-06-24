AFP
Carlo Ancelotti confirms 'very serious' Neymar can play FULL 90 minutes vs Scotland as Brazil icon finally shakes off calf injury
Neymar finally set to contribute
Neymar returned to full training this week for the first time since being called up for the tournament, having initially joined up with the squad while nursing a calf complaint suffered at Santos. Ancelotti is set to hand Neymar some minutes against Scotland, perhaps even as a starter, and the 34-year-old will be aiming to add to his haul of eight World Cup goals as Brazil look to book their place in the round of 32.
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'He is in very good spirits'
"He is available, he trained very well this week, he is fit and able and ready to play. We are very happy that he is back, he is a high-quality player," Ancelotti said when asked for an update on Neymar's progress. "He can play half the time or the whole 90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very, hard so he is ready. His attitude is very good, he is in very good spirits, he's a good player and teammate, he's very serious and we want to put him back to play as soon as possible. He brings experience and knowledge, he is doing very well."
Providing cover for Raphinha
Neymar's presence could be crucial against Scotland in the absence of star forward Raphinha, who was laid low with a hamstring injury in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. It is not yet known when the Barcelona man will return to action, with Rayan, Endrick and Igor Thiago also on hand to provide cover in the final third.
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Ancelotti way of McTominay & McGinn
Ancelotti is aware that Scotland will provide a stern test for his side, and singled out two players in Steve Clarke's squad that have the capacity to upset Brazil's rhythm. "It will be a difficult game. Scotland has quality, they are fighters, they are well organised," he said. "They have good players, [Scott] McTominay, [John] McGinn that are experienced players. Easy games at the World Cup were finished a long time ago. We are ready to play a difficult game."
Brazil can secure top spot in Group C with a victory, and history is on their side against Scotland, who have failed to beat the Selecao in each of their previous four World Cup meetings, losing three.