Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

Making Milan a winning team again is owner Gerry Cardinale's stated aim. Ahead of this evening's derby against Inter at San Siro, starting at 20:45, he organised a private dinner in Milan with club legends and prominent figures associated with the club. He wanted to hear from a Milan side of the past that truly knew how to win.

As he left the event, the head of the RedBird Capitals fund exchanged a few words with journalist Carlo Pellegatti ahead of a derby he "wants to win more than anything else".