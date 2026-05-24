In the build-up to the match, clashes erupted between the rival fan groups, and as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, police arrested eight Juventus supporters. Several people were injured, including one person who suffered serious injuries.
Translated by
Cancellation loomed, and a pitch invasion was threatened. Chaos engulfed Juventus Turin on the eve of their crucial Champions League clash
The 8:45 pm Sunday kick-off was postponed due to safety fears after fan clashes. During warm-up, Juventus fans urged their players not to take part.
Players initially returned to the dressing room as Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli tried to calm the supporters. Fans signalled to the midfielder that they would invade the pitch if the match went ahead.
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Juventus aim to clinch a Champions League spot with a derby victory.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., the players returned to the pitch at Stadio Torino and resumed their warm-up. Kick-off was eventually set for 9:50 p.m., with the away supporters' section already cleared.
With two Champions League spots still up for grabs in the final stretch of the Serie A season, Juventus—then sixth—needed a victory to leapfrog at least two of their rivals: AC Milan, AS Roma and Como.
The Serie A table ahead of matchday 38
Place
Club
Points
Goals
1
Inter Milan
86
86:32
2
SSC Napoli
73
57:36
3
AC Milan
70
52:33
4
AS Roma
70
57:31
5
Como
68
61:28
6
Juventus Turin
68
59:32