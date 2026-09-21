Cagliari, Giulini: "Maldini and Romano are young and ours. There have been quite a few requests for Caprile." Then the dig at Esposito

"There was quite a lot of interest in Caprile this summer, but Elia was convinced he would stay at Cagliari, he felt that this season we could do something important. For now, the facts are proving him right, and I'm happy for him and for us. I believe that after Donnarumma, he and Carnesecchi are the strongest goalkeepers in Italy today. Then of course, in the Italy squad, when you have immovable first choices like Donnarumma, there can also be different considerations. Elia has to keep working, and it is possible that a call-up for him could arrive next time round."