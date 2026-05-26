Already hailed as a rising star in Argentina, Claudio Echeverri joined Manchester City in early 2025, shortly before his 19th birthday. After barely featuring during his first six months at the club, the attacking midfielder and City agreed last summer that he would spend the season on loan, seeking regular match practice at the highest possible level.

Bayer Leverkusen appeared to be the ideal destination, yet that proved wrong. Echeverri never settled at the Werkself and failed to impress during his brief early outings. His sole highlight was an assist in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Copenhagen in mid-September, when he teed up the hosts' own goal for a late stoppage-time equaliser.

Between late September and late November, he sat on the bench for 90 minutes in six of seven Bundesliga matches, and shortly before Christmas he was dropped from the squad altogether. After just over four months and eleven appearances, the loan—which had been hailed as a win-win—was cut short, and the midfielder moved on to Spanish side Girona. There, he enjoyed slightly more game time and provided a assist during a 2-2 Champions League draw with Copenhagen, yet the campaign still ended in LaLiga relegation. All things considered, it was a season to forget for the highly touted Argentine.