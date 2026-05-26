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Oliver Maywurm

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BVB's exports have become a farce-one super talent lasted only four months: the biggest transfer flops of the Bundesliga season

Bundesliga
FEATURES
E. Ben Seghir
C. Echeverri
K. Kosugi
J. Bakayoko
S. Mbangula
V. Boniface
J. Arevalo
G. Reyna
J. Adjetey
J. Lindstroem
T. Hara
C. Campbell
D. Peretz
D. Downs
K. Shiogai

The 2025/26 Bundesliga season is over. Which transfers did the clubs get completely wrong last season?

Luis Díaz and Jonathan Tah at Bayern Munich, Yan Diomande at RB Leipzig, Leon Avdullahu at TSG Hoffenheim: numerous Bundesliga transfers from last summer have made a particularly strong impact at their new clubs.

Yet, as always, a few moves failed to live up to expectations: limited impact, scant returns on hefty fees. SPOX has identified the 15 biggest transfer flops of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

  • Claudio EcheverriGetty Images

    Claudio Echeverri has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

    Already hailed as a rising star in Argentina, Claudio Echeverri joined Manchester City in early 2025, shortly before his 19th birthday. After barely featuring during his first six months at the club, the attacking midfielder and City agreed last summer that a loan move would give him vital match action at the highest possible level.

    Bayer Leverkusen seemed the ideal destination, yet that judgment proved incorrect. Echeverri never settled at the Werkself and failed to impress during his limited early-season cameos. His sole standout moment was an assist in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Copenhagen in mid-September, when he teed up the hosts' own-goal equaliser deep in stoppage time.

    Between late September and late November, he spent 90 minutes on the bench in six of seven Bundesliga matches, and shortly before Christmas he was dropped from the squad altogether. After just over four months and eleven appearances, the loan—which had been accompanied by high hopes on both sides—was already over, and the midfielder moved on to a second loan at Spanish side FC Girona. His personal performances improved slightly there, yet the campaign still ended in LaLiga relegation. All in all, then, a season to forget for the highly touted Argentine talent.

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  • TSG Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Johan Bakayoko has joined RB Leipzig in a €18 million transfer.

    Johan Bakayoko began brightly at RB Leipzig, scoring twice in his first five Bundesliga appearances. Yet his last contribution was the 1–0 winner at Wolfsburg in late September, after which the €18 million signing from Eindhoven dried up in front of goal.

    He then lost his place in the starting line-up and, to make matters worse, sat out six weeks in the winter with a muscle injury. Since then, the 23-year-old Belgian has struggled to regain momentum. His 2026 league campaign now shows a sobering return: just over 100 minutes of playing time and not a single start under RB coach Ole Werner.

    The player Jürgen Klopp had targeted—and for whom the legendary German coach is said to have personally lobbied in his role as Head of Global Soccer—may ultimately prove to be an expensive miscalculation.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt Unveil New Signing Keita KosugiGetty Images Sport

    Keita Kosugi has joined Eintracht Frankfurt in a €6.5 million transfer.

    Keita Kosugi's €6.5 million move from Djurgårdens IF to Eintracht Frankfurt in January flew under the radar. The Japanese full-back has still to make his competitive debut for the club.

    Frankfurt had signed him as cover for Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and in the first few weeks he was included in the Bundesliga squad almost every matchday, though he never left the bench. From early March until the season's end he did not even make the team sheet, as Albert Riera—now himself a thing of the past—clearly had no use for the Japanese Under-23 international.

    To gain match practice, he recently turned out for the reserve side in the Hessenliga (fifth tier). At 20, the full-back still has time to stake a claim in Frankfurt's first-team plans.

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  • SV Werder Bremen v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Samuel Mbangula has joined Werder Bremen in a €10 million transfer.

    Last summer, Werder Bremen paid Juventus Turin ten million euros for Samuel Mbangula, making the technically gifted attacker the club's second-most-expensive signing.

    Yet he struggled to justify that price tag during his first season, a campaign that proved difficult for the entire squad; still, he showed enough to partially redeem himself. He did deliver early highlights, notably three goals and assists in the 4-0 win at Mönchengladbach in mid-September, plus winning goals against St. Pauli (early October) and Wolfsburg (early November).

    Yet his form soon became too inconsistent, and he repeatedly lacked the defensive discipline required at this level. In 2026 he was rarely in the starting XI and failed to secure a single start in the final seven matches. His sole contribution in 2026 was an assist in the 3–3 draw with Frankfurt in mid-January.

  • Jeremy Arevalo Getty

    Jeremy Arevalo has joined VfB Stuttgart in a €7.5 million transfer.

    VfB Stuttgart paid a hefty €7.5 million for Jeremy Arevalo in early January, yet the Swabians have yet to see the centre-forward find the net.

    VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß has shown little faith in the 21-year-old Ecuadorian, limiting him to brief second-half cameos. As a result, Arevalo has logged only 32 Bundesliga minutes, though he did contribute one assist.

    Since mid-April he has not even been included in the matchday squad, so the club sent their multi-million-euro winter signing to the reserves to maintain his sharpness. There, Arevalo scored four goals in three third-division appearances—impressive form that nonetheless leaves him chasing a first-team breakthrough.

  • FC St. Pauli v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Eliesse Ben Seghir has joined Bayer Leverkusen in a €32m deal.

    The blunt assessment says it all: Bayer Leverkusen have not earned a single point this season for the €32 million paid to AS Monaco for Eliesse Ben Seghir.

    The club had hoped he would help offset Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool, but that expectation went unmet.

    Early in the campaign he was given several starts but failed to impress, and his game-time gradually dwindled. Then, while representing hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for two months.

    He missed roughly two months and, upon his return, remained a bit-part player. In 2026, the €32m signing logged only 50 minutes.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Giovanni Reyna has joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in a €4 million transfer.

    Once hailed as a prodigy at BVB, Giovanni Reyna joined Borussia Mönchengladbach hoping to breathe new life into his career. The Foals paid four million euros for the attacking midfielder, but he largely failed to live up to expectations.

    He struggled to secure a place in the starting XI, and in 2026 persistent muscle injuries limited his involvement. Between mid-January and mid-April he managed only five minutes of action, with his last start coming shortly before Christmas.

    Nonetheless, he was introduced as a substitute in the final stages of the season and netted his only goal for the club in the 1-3 loss at Augsburg on the penultimate matchday.

  • JONAS ADJETEY WOLFSBURG Getty Images

    Jonas Adjetey has completed a €9.5 million move to VfL Wolfsburg.

    In early February, VfL Wolfsburg paid FC Basel €9.5 million for Ghanaian centre-back Jonas Adjetey, hoping he would shore up their defence during a relegation fight. That hope quickly faded.

    He made his only start in the 1-2 loss to Hamburger SV early in March, a result that led to the departure of then-coach Daniel Bauer. Under Dieter Hecking, Adjetey failed to earn a single minute of playing time and was left out of the match-day squad on five occasions. He ultimately spent the entire relegation play-off on the substitutes' bench.


  • 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v Hamburger SV - DFB Cup: Round TwoGetty Images Sport

    Daniel Peretz has joined Hamburger SV on loan.

    After two seasons spent mostly on the bench at FC Bayern Munich, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz was eager for regular game time. A loan move to newly promoted Hamburger SV appeared to provide that opportunity—at least in theory.

    In practice, however, he spent most of his time on the bench, unable to displace Daniel Heuer-Fernandes. The 25-year-old started only twice, both in the DFB-Pokal, and did not play a single minute in the Bundesliga.

    After just a few weeks on the sidelines, the Israeli international reportedly explored leaving Hamburg, and at the start of the year he pushed to end the loan early so Bayern could send him to Southampton FC instead.

    In England he finally became the clear number one, and might have earned promotion to the Premier League had it not been for the spying scandal that marred the play-offs.

  • Shonan Bellmare v Kyoto Sanga F.C. - J.LEAGUE MEIJI YASUDA J1J.LEAGUE

    Taichi Hara has joined FC St. Pauli on a free transfer.

    Taichi Hara joined FC St. Pauli on a free transfer from Japanese top-flight side Kyoto Sanga at the end of January. The centre-forward's clear remit was to provide more goal threat for the Hamburg side and, ideally, to score crucial goals in the battle against relegation.

    However, manager Alexander Blessin evidently felt the 27-year-old was not yet ready for the challenge, limiting him to just 25 minutes of Bundesliga action. Since late February, Hara had logged a mere three minutes in the top flight; by mid-March, he was at least seeing more game time with St. Pauli's regional-league affiliate.

  • BonifaceGetty Images

    Victor Boniface has joined Werder Bremen on loan.

    Werder Bremen made headlines shortly before the 2025 summer transfer window closed by signing Victor Boniface on loan, securing one of the Bundesliga's most promising strikers.

    Unfortunately, knee problems prevented him from ever reaching full fitness. As a result, his impact was limited to flashes of brilliance: a brief yet impressive debut in the 4-0 win at Mönchengladbach in mid-September and an acrobatic assist for the winner in the 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg in early November.

    He started only twice, and at the beginning of the year the 25-year-old underwent knee surgery. Even though the loan deal remained active, few expected him to return to action for Bremen. He was included in the squad for the 1-1 draw at Stuttgart at the end of April, but he remained on the bench. His last appearance for SVW came on 7 December in the northern derby against HSV (2-3).

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jesper Lindström has joined VfL Wolfsburg on loan for a fee of €1.5 million.

    It would be understandable if fans had forgotten that Jesper Lindström spent this season at VfL Wolfsburg. The attacking midfielder, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 before moving to SSC Napoli for €30 million a year later, made only a handful of appearances.

    Last summer, Wolfsburg paid Napoli a €1.5 million loan fee, expecting the Dane to help them secure a European spot. Instead, a nagging injury limited him to just eleven minutes in the first half of the campaign, and the club soon slipped into a relegation fight.

    Although fitness issues persisted, he started a few matches in 2026 without rediscovering his Frankfurt form. Come crunch time, coach Dieter Hecking largely left the Danish international on the bench. In the decisive relegation play-offs, Lindström missed the final chance of the penalty shoot-out by volleying the ball over the bar.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Cole Campbell has joined TSG Hoffenheim on loan for a fee of €1.5 million.

    Barely featuring in Niko Kovac's Borussia Dortmund plans, Cole Campbell moved on loan to TSG Hoffenheim in early January, hoping to earn a spot in the USA's World Cup squad.

    However, the 20-year-old attacker barely featured. Ankle problems disrupted his first few weeks in the Kraichgau region, and he had to wait until the end of February for a brief debut. Four more substitute appearances followed before the season closed, yet Campbell failed to make an impact. The loan spell was unsuccessful for both player and club.

  • FC St. Pauli v Hamburger SV - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Damion Downs has joined Hamburger SV on loan for a fee of €500,000.

    Like Campbell, Damion Downs hoped to secure a spot on the USA's World Cup squad by impressing during the second half of the season. To boost his chances, the striker joined Hamburger SV on loan from Southampton FC for a fee of €500,000.

    In twelve Bundesliga appearances, he failed to register a single goal or assist. During the first two months, Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin regularly started the former Cologne man, yet he rarely threatened in front of goal.

    Since mid-March his playing time has plummeted, and he logged only 31 minutes across the final six matches.

  • VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburger SV - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Kento Shiogai has joined VfL Wolfsburg in a €9.5 million deal.

    VfL Wolfsburg needed a fresh boost in their battle against relegation during the winter break and hoped that Kento Shiogai could provide it. The Lower Saxony club splashed out a hefty €9.5 million to sign the centre-forward, who had made a name for himself as a super-sub at NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.

    However, he failed to build on that form in the Bundesliga. The Japan international netted his only goal for the Wolves in the 2-3 loss to Augsburg at the end of February. Since Dieter Hecking took charge on matchday 26, Shiogai has barely featured.

    The 21-year-old last started in mid-February and was granted only brief cameos in the closing matches. He also failed to spark a revival in the relegation play-offs: with the Wolves' season on the line in the second leg, Shiogai entered extra time but headed two clear chances wide. A textbook flop.