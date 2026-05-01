BVB, News and Rumours: The number 10 of the future? A key signing for Borussia Dortmund hinges on just one small detail

BVB coach Niko Kovac must think creatively before Sunday's penultimate away trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach (5:30 pm CET, DAZN). Long-term absentees Niklas Süle, Emre Can and Felix Nmecha remain sidelined, and Ramy Bensebaini will also miss the game against his former club because of a foot injury.

Kovac also reported that Yan Couto and Jobe Bellingham "missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions due to illness", yet he expects both "to be available for the weekend".

Karim Adeyemi, who took part in a limited capacity on Thursday, is on the right track. Kovac declined to comment on the 24-year-old's contract talks, saying, "He needs to get fit first, then we'll see."

Kovac also reported that the injured international Felix Nmecha is "on the road to recovery", though his return will depend on whether the team needs him: "I can imagine not playing him at all, because he has the quality to be part of the World Cup squad even without playing in the Bundesliga."

The coach hinted that he could turn to youngsters Samuele Inacio and Luca Reggiani, explaining, "The two weren't actually in our plans at the start of the season, but they've shown in training that they have real quality."

In the Borussia derby, which the 54-year-old described as always being a "prestige clash", the coach wants to build on what he called "probably the best half of the season so far", which BVB played in the first half of last week's match against SC Freiburg.

(SID)