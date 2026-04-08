BVB, News and Rumours: Should Borussia Dortmund be worried? A curious turn of events in BVB’s multi-million-euro transfer

More news and rumours about BVB:
- BVB reportedly considering a surprise move for Woltemade
- "He’s become a different player": Matthäus settles the score with BVB star
- Book’s first transfer coup? BVB could beat Arsenal to a striker
More news and rumours about BVB:
In February, Borussia Dortmund announced that they would be strengthening their squad this summer with the signing of talented left-back Kaua Prates. The 17-year-old will join BVB in August, when he turns 18, with a transfer fee of twelve million euros being paid to Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro.
Since Prates’ move was confirmed, a curious development has unfolded for the youngster: his last appearance for his current club dates back to 14 February. A few days later, it was officially announced that Prates was moving to Dortmund – and since then he has not played a single minute for Cruzeiro.
Although the young Brazilian has been in the squad for nine competitive matches since the end of February, he has not featured in any of them. BVB therefore have good reason to be concerned that their €12 million signing could arrive at Borussia this summer with not much match practice under his belt.
Even before his transfer was announced, Prates was not a regular starter at Cruzeiro, though he did, for example, feature in the starting line-up three times in January for the Belo Horizonte-based club. After that, he made just two brief appearances in February, each lasting seven minutes.
Prates is regarded at BVB as the left-back of the future and has signed a long-term contract until 2031. Following his arrival in August, he is to be introduced gradually.
Good news for the top talent: unlike at club level, he has recently been able to gain some match practice with the Brazilian U20 national team. In the two 3-1 wins in friendly matches against Paraguay’s U20 side at the end of March, Prates played 90 and 45 minutes respectively.
Former Dortmund player Mahmoud Dahoud will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. As Eintracht Frankfurt announced on Tuesday, the midfielder’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, will not be renewed.
“Mo has always put the team first and conducted himself in a professional manner at all times. We would like to thank him for his commitment over the past two seasons and wish him all the best for his sporting and personal future,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Timmo Hardung regarding the impending departure. It remains to be seen where Dahoud will continue his career. According to reports, the 30-year-old currently has several options.
Dahoud wore the BVB shirt from 2017 to 2023 and made a total of 141 appearances (scoring five goals) for Dortmund before moving to Brighton & Hove Albion in England in 2023. Following a six-month loan spell at VfB Stuttgart, Dahoud moved on to Frankfurt in the summer of 2024, but was unable to secure a regular place in the Eintracht line-up. To date, he has made 35 appearances (scoring three goals) for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Two players who have recently been sidelined through injury could be available again for Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday’s top Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund.
Right-back Lucas Vázquez is back in contention for the squad after a lengthy enforced break. The Spaniard, who has been sidelined since late February with a calf injury, is back in full training with the team and is therefore likely to be considered for Bayer’s line-up in Dortmund.
The same applies to Jarell Quansah. The centre-back had to sit out last weekend’s 6-3 win over Wolfsburg due to thigh problems, but Leverkusen are still hoping for a swift return against BVB. On Tuesday, however, Quansah initially trained on his own.
Leverkusen are desperate to pick up points in Dortmund so as not to lose any crucial ground to their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification (Leipzig, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim). Meanwhile, BVB could mathematically secure their ticket to the Champions League with a win against Leverkusen, provided fifth-placed TSG Hoffenheim fail to win in Augsburg the day before.
Date
Match
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)
26 April, 5.30 pm
BVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)
3 May, 5.30 pm
Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga)