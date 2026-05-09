Julian Brandt will play his last match for BVB next week. After seven years, the 30-year-old is leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, and his expiring contract will not be renewed.

In the club's podcast, ahead of his final home outing against Eintracht Frankfurt—where he was handed the captain's armband—Brandt was asked to name his personal BVB dream team and became visibly emotional when discussing one player.

Between the posts he picked Gregor Kobel, while Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck and Lukasz Piszczek make up the back four. In midfield he chose Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and, crucially, Emre Can.

"Emre is my captain! Everything I've experienced here, he's experienced too. I have the utmost respect for him. A top-class bloke and, for me, an incredible captain. Someone who takes responsibility, throws himself into it and makes sacrifices. He gets the appreciation he deserves from me," Brandt said, paying tribute to the Black and Yellows' captain, who is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Rounding out his XI are Jadon Sancho, Karim Adeyemi and Erling Haaland. Brandt has cultivated a particularly close bond with the Norwegian since the coronavirus outbreak. "I spent a lot of time with Erling during the pandemic, because we only had one-on-one training sessions back then. So I had to train with him a lot. That's when you get to know someone in a completely different light. It was actually very interesting, regardless of what he represents as a footballer," said Brandt.

He added that he had enjoyed an "amazing time" at BVB and stressed that he had always been part of an intact squad "that lived and trained for one another, that tried to help each other. I felt there was a healthy atmosphere, yet it was still competitive – and you could sense real unity."

What lies ahead for Brandt next term remains open. Atlético Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, and the player himself is said to be weighing a move abroad; no clear preference has emerged.