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BVB, News and Rumours: Julian Brandt delivers impassioned speech to much-criticised BVB star ahead of his departure

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Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
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Julian Brandt delivers a rousing speech to a teammate. A top scorer is expected to leave BVB. The latest news and rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund.

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  • Julian BrandtGetty Images

    BVB News: Julian Brandt names his starting XI and becomes emotional about one player.

    Julian Brandt will play his last match for BVB next week. After seven years, the 30-year-old is leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, and his expiring contract will not be renewed.

    In the club's podcast, ahead of his final home outing against Eintracht Frankfurt—where he was handed the captain's armband—Brandt was asked to name his personal BVB dream team and became visibly emotional when discussing one player. 

    Between the posts he picked Gregor Kobel, while Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck and Lukasz Piszczek make up the back four. In midfield he chose Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and, crucially, Emre Can.

    "Emre is my captain! Everything I've experienced here, he's experienced too. I have the utmost respect for him. A top-class bloke and, for me, an incredible captain. Someone who takes responsibility, throws himself into it and makes sacrifices. He gets the appreciation he deserves from me," Brandt said, paying tribute to the Black and Yellows' captain, who is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

    Rounding out his XI are Jadon Sancho, Karim Adeyemi and Erling Haaland. Brandt has cultivated a particularly close bond with the Norwegian since the coronavirus outbreak. "I spent a lot of time with Erling during the pandemic, because we only had one-on-one training sessions back then. So I had to train with him a lot. That's when you get to know someone in a completely different light. It was actually very interesting, regardless of what he represents as a footballer," said Brandt.

    He added that he had enjoyed an "amazing time" at BVB and stressed that he had always been part of an intact squad "that lived and trained for one another, that tried to help each other. I felt there was a healthy atmosphere, yet it was still competitive – and you could sense real unity."

    What lies ahead for Brandt next term remains open. Atlético Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, and the player himself is said to be weighing a move abroad; no clear preference has emerged.

    • Brandt's BVB starting XI: Kobel – Piszczek, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro – Can – Bellingham, Reus – Adeyemi, Haaland, Sancho
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  • Tony ReitzGetty Images

    BVB, News: Top prospect Reitz set to leave

    Toni Reitz is expected to leave BVB next summer, according to Sky.

    The 21-year-old has reportedly received several offers from clubs in the second division, despite having a contract until 2027. 

    The younger brother of future Leipzig midfielder Rocco Reitz, Toni currently captains the club's Regionalliga reserve side and has contributed 16 goals in 30 appearances this season.

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: "Not quite there yet!" Emre Can provides a rehab update.

    BVB will be without captain Emre Can for an extended period. The 32-year-old has provided a brief rehabilitation update.

    "I'm already feeling better, but I'm not well yet. I can walk without crutches and put weight on my knee. Unfortunately, it's still a long road ahead," Can told reporters at the launch of Dortmund's new home kit for the coming season.

    Can suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the top-of-the-table clash against FC Bayern at the end of February. In part because of that serious injury, the Black and Yellows extended his contract, which was due to expire in the summer, by one year until 2027.

    "I'm delighted to remain part of Borussia Dortmund. BVB is a special club and I'd like to thank everyone sincerely for their support. My goal is to get fit again as soon as possible, to be back on the pitch with my teammates and to enjoy success with the club," said Can, emphasising that he is "Borussia through and through".

    He is unlikely to return to action until late autumn at the earliest.

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