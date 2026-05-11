BVB, News and Rumours – "He has big shoes to fill": Could he succeed Julian Brandt at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac believes that young midfielder Samuele Inacio is ready to step up and replace Julian Brandt, who is set to leave in the summer.

"I think we've already seen a bit of a generational change today. Jule (Brandt, ed.) has had a great seven years here and scored many important goals," Kovac said at the press conference after Friday's 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. He then praised Inacio, who had scored his first Bundesliga goal against Eintracht: "I have to be careful not to raise expectations too high for Samuele, but he has shown today and in recent games that he wants it, he does it, he gets things done. He fights and works hard off the ball, and he's very good on it—he's already created plenty of chances."

Inacio could "perhaps become Jule's replacement somewhere – even if that's just in quotation marks for now," Kovac added. Brandt's expiring contract will not be renewed; the 30-year-old is leaving Borussia on a free transfer, with his next destination as yet unknown. With Brandt's exit imminent, BVB urgently need a new creative midfielder—and Inacio may already be that man.

"He has big shoes to fill. The youngster (Inacio, ed.) is 18 and Jule is now 30. We should give him time. If he stays fit, he will certainly become a good footballer," Kovac added about the 18-year-old Italian, whom Dortmund signed from Atalanta Bergamo's youth academy in 2024. Sporting director Lars Ricken also hinted at big plans for the highly talented playmaker: "He's started for the third time in a row and has played the full 90 minutes in the last two matches. We mustn't get ahead of ourselves, but of course this is a sign of things to come for the upcoming season."

Inacio has made six first-team appearances, starting the last three matches in succession. The Italian U19 international, reportedly monitored by Barcelona and PSG, is expected to sign a new BVB contract soon.