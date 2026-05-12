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Oliver Maywurm

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BVB news and rumours: Club officials are still battling to keep him. The top star reportedly wants to leave Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga
Transfers
S. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund

Could BVB lose one of their star players this summer? Club officials are still holding out hope. Latest news and rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund.

Latest BVB news, analysis and transfer rumours:

  • Are Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich suddenly at a disadvantage? A top club is reportedly stepping up its interest in Hertha BSC talent Eichhorn.
  • Could a BVB transfer that seemed certain still collapse?
  • He nearly lost his leg to a horror injury, yet the man who unearthed Inacio, Reggiani and co. is still living his dream at BVB.
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MOENCHENGLADBACH-DORTMUNDAFP

    BVB, rumour: Serhou Guirassy wants to leave in the summer – Dortmund bosses are still fighting to keep him

    Serhou Guirassy has reportedly decided on his immediate future, with Sky Sport claiming the centre-forward plans to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

    According to the report, the striker is dissatisfied with BVB's playing style under Niko Kovac, despite having a good personal relationship with the coach. Now 30, he is said to be eager for a fresh challenge.

    Although seven leading clubs—including Real Madrid and Manchester City—could activate his €40 million release clause, none has done so. Instead, AC Milan, Fenerbahce and Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing the Guinean international, but they would need to open transfer talks with BVB. Guirassy is under contract with Borussia until 2028.

    Sky adds that BVB's hierarchy has not yet abandoned hope of retaining the 30-year-old, impressed by his qualities and wary of the cost of finding an equivalent replacement. As a result, the club is working to convince Guirassy to stay. Sporting director Ole Book has already met the player, and Lars Ricken and coach Kovac are expected to join further talks in a bid to convince Guirassy to stay.

    Since joining from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, Guirassy has scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for BVB.

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  • Diant Ramaj Heidenheim 2025-26Getty

    BVB, News: Frank Schmidt explains the bitter relegation for Dortmund's loan player.

    Until last weekend, Diant Ramaj was 1. FC Heidenheim's first-choice goalkeeper. Yet when the side travelled to Cologne and secured a 3-1 victory, it was suddenly Frank Feller—not the BVB loanee—between the posts for FCH.

    "Frank Feller went into pre-season as our potential number one, then he got injured and was out for months. Recently, his form in training has been top-class. We haven't won many away games, but we have to win today. We're rewarding him for his performances, and maybe he'll bring us a bit of luck too," explained Heidenheim manager Frank Schmidt before the match.

    Ramaj, for his part, had "expected" the demotion, adding, "We're very clear in our communication. We don't beat about the bush and leave players in the dark; we always tell it like it is. Even if it's rubbish, we say so. That's what we thrive on – that team spirit," said Schmidt, whose side can still harbour hopes of avoiding relegation following their win at FC.

    Ramaj, who is now likely to be on the bench for Saturday's season finale against Mainz 05, will return to Dortmund once his loan expires in the summer. BVB signed the 24-year-old keeper from Ajax Amsterdam in February 2025, and his contract with Borussia runs until 2029.

    Whether Ramaj has a future at BVB remains uncertain, however. WAZ recently reported that the runners-up are also considering selling the goalkeeper.

  • Borussia Dortmund v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: Dortmund's youth team is set to face Real Madrid in a title decider.

    A combined Borussia Dortmund U19/U23 side can lift silverware on Tuesday at 8 pm when they contest the final of the Premier League International Cup against a Real Madrid selection.

    Spanning several months, the competition pits England's top U21 sides against elite international youth outfits. During the December–January group phase, BVB defeated Leeds United, West Ham United and AFC Sunderland, then advanced despite losing to Manchester United. In the quarter-finals, Dortmund knocked out Everton, and in the semi-finals at the end of April, they saw off Real Sociedad.

    "Real are a typical Spanish side who have a lot of possession, play dominantly and press high up the pitch," said Dortmund's U19 coach Felix Hirschnagl ahead of the final against the Madrid side. U23 coach Daniel Rios emphasised: "We're not going to change our approach now and become significantly more defensive. We are convinced that our style of play—both with and without the ball—gives us the best chance to beat a very strong opponent."

    Dortmund's matchday squad features Filippo Mane, Almugera Kabar and 16-year-old prospect Mathis Albert, who made his Bundesliga debut in the 4-0 win over Freiburg at the end of April.

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  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches

    Date

    Competition

    Match

    16 May

    Bundesliga

    Werder Bremen vs. BVB

    18 July Friendly

    Friendly

    Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB

    29 July

    Friendly

    Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB

    1 August

    Friendly

    FC Tokyo vs. BVB

Bundesliga
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB