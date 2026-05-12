Serhou Guirassy has reportedly decided on his immediate future, with Sky Sport claiming the centre-forward plans to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to the report, the striker is dissatisfied with BVB's playing style under Niko Kovac, despite having a good personal relationship with the coach. Now 30, he is said to be eager for a fresh challenge.

Although seven leading clubs—including Real Madrid and Manchester City—could activate his €40 million release clause, none has done so. Instead, AC Milan, Fenerbahce and Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing the Guinean international, but they would need to open transfer talks with BVB. Guirassy is under contract with Borussia until 2028.

Sky adds that BVB's hierarchy has not yet abandoned hope of retaining the 30-year-old, impressed by his qualities and wary of the cost of finding an equivalent replacement. As a result, the club is working to convince Guirassy to stay. Sporting director Ole Book has already met the player, and Lars Ricken and coach Kovac are expected to join further talks in a bid to convince Guirassy to stay.

Since joining from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, Guirassy has scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for BVB.