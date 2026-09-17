"There was only one moment when I no longer felt part of the Juve project and it was partly my fault. I do things my own way, I am a complicated simple person and you have to know how to handle me. I never threw my status around but I did not want anyone to take advantage of it because that drives me mad. It was in 2010-2011, after my back injury. A lot of things changed, Marotta, Paratici and Agnelli arrived. I was out injured for six months and I almost felt like a burden. Since I am a little animal, and I sensed certain situations, I know I gave so much to Juve and I could have thrown my weight around anywhere and I never did, so it felt like something unfair and I withdrew into my shell, that was not the right way to handle me"





"I am a reasonable person with people who are clear and transparent and who engage in a certain kind of dialogue on a logical basis; if that is missing I become unreasonable. There was a period when I had to recover from the injury but I was no longer going to the training ground. They called me to check in but I did not answer. For 3-4 months I cut everyone off. I remember going to speak to Agnelli, I met Paratici and Marotta for the first time and I must say they had the right and appropriate attitude. At that moment Roma and Arsenal wanted me, I had thought about it. I said: 'If they think here that I could become a problem', if they could make that argument then I could make it too, I was 32, I was not that old"