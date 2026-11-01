According to the website "Football Insider", Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are candidates to leave over the coming months, part of a wide wave of changes the club could witness in 2027.

Fernandes' future looks wide open, especially as he enters the final year of his contract with Manchester United. Football finance expert Stefan Borson reckons offloading a number of high earners could hand the club a chance to ease its financial burden.

Borson told "Football Insider": "It is likely that Bruno Fernandes (33) will leave at the end of the season, and Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford may also depart, and that would be a positive thing for the wage bill, in terms of cutting expenses."

He warned, though, that losing this many players would leave the club with a tough job to replace them. The best players on the market now cost up to 100 million pounds sterling, he explained, and steering clear of that market demands exceptional work in picking out the right deals.

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