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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Bruno out front: the spectre of departure threatens four heavyweight names at Manchester United

Match
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
B. Fernandes
H. Maguire
M. Rashford
L. Shaw
L. Martinez
England
Portugal
Argentina

Possible changes in 2027: a warning of a difficult task

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

Manchester United are preparing for sweeping changes to their squad over the coming months. Four prominent players could be shown the door as the team's disastrous start to the 2026-2027 season deepens.

Michael Carrick is enduring a torrid spell at the helm. United's winless run has stretched to nine matches across all competitions, dumping them down in 17th in the Premier League and piling pressure on the manager and his future at Old Trafford.

Read also: From striker to accused: former Liverpool star says this player has become a burden on Manchester United

  • Departure of the leaders: a warning of a difficult task

    According to the website "Football Insider", Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are candidates to leave over the coming months, part of a wide wave of changes the club could witness in 2027.

    Fernandes' future looks wide open, especially as he enters the final year of his contract with Manchester United. Football finance expert Stefan Borson reckons offloading a number of high earners could hand the club a chance to ease its financial burden.

    Borson told "Football Insider": "It is likely that Bruno Fernandes (33) will leave at the end of the season, and Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford may also depart, and that would be a positive thing for the wage bill, in terms of cutting expenses."

    He warned, though, that losing this many players would leave the club with a tough job to replace them. The best players on the market now cost up to 100 million pounds sterling, he explained, and steering clear of that market demands exceptional work in picking out the right deals.

    Read also: Mourinho returns to the Racing stadium after 15 years: everything has changed except the Barcelona flag!

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE