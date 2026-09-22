Seven matches this season, only two wins. The Carrick effect is already over at Manchester United, who have not changed one bit from last season. They are making the same mistakes and running into the same problems, so it is no surprise the results remain inconsistent. In the Premier League they have won only once, on 30 August against Ipswich Town, alongside two defeats and two draws, the latest coming on Saturday against Fulham. They did record a convincing 4-0 win in the Champions League, but their opponents, Sabah Baku, are hardly irresistible.
#BringAmorimBack: Manchester United in crisis, fans want Amorim back. There is the possibility of Conte in place of Carrick
Carrick under fire
Back in league action, five points from five matches is the Red Devils' worst start since the Premier League began. The manager was always going to come under the spotlight after signing a deal until 2028 in the summer, with an option until 2029, after leading the team into the Champions League. Carrick, who won everything under Ferguson as a player and impressed at Middlesbrough as a coach, called the rumours of a possible sacking ridiculous at Friday's press conference, but the scrutiny is inevitable.
Transfer window not enough: spent half of Tottenham's
In these cases the manager is the first to bear responsibility, but he cannot be the only one. The squad has been poorly built and in some areas there are no alternatives to the starters. United spent a total of £150 million in the summer transfer window on Tielemans, Santos and Baleba, although the latter has not yet been seen because of an ankle problem. That was less than half of what Tottenham (£315 million) and Chelsea (£348 million) spent, and a third of what City invested (£451 million). Liverpool (£227 million) and Arsenal (£195 million) also spent more than United, as did newly promoted Ipswich (£190 million) and Hull City (£151 million).
Incomplete squad
Mismanagement under the Glazers and Ratcliffe's spending cuts have left Carrick with a squad in desperate need of rebuilding, badly short of what he needs. Shaw and Dalot, the first-choice full-backs, do not have adequate cover. Midfield lacks creativity and leadership. Up front, everything still revolves around Rashford, back from his loan spell at Barcelona, and he has to play to justify a salary of £325,000 a week. On top of that, no one scores goals consistently, despite the presence of Cunha, Sesko and Zirkzee.
The names for the dugout
Carrick will play for his future over the next three matches. After the international break, Manchester United face Tottenham in the league, Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Leeds in the Premier League. His sacking remains a real possibility. According to the English press, Fabian Hürzeler of Brighton and Keith Andrews of Brentford are in the running to replace him. Antonio Conte is even more in the frame, having impressed in England with Chelsea, though less so with Tottenham.
The fans want Amorim back
Elsewhere, some Manchester United fans want Ruben Amorim back, with the Portuguese currently in charge of AC Milan. Several accounts on X have used the hashtag #BringAmorimBack to urge the club's board to make a move for the Portuguese, who is under contract at AC Milan until 2029, with an option for a further year until 2030.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting