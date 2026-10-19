Brentford contact police after dangerous rugby ball stunt during Premier League clash with Liverpool

Brentford have made contact with the police after a video circulated on social media of a rugby ball being kicked into their stadium from a high-rise flat. The incident occurred during Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The ball initially appeared to hit the roof of the East Stand before bouncing down towards the pitch, where a coach was later seen removing it. The club have acted swiftly to condemn the reckless stunt, labelling the actions of the individual involved as highly dangerous and potentially very harmful to those inside the ground.



